Clarity Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,544 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 744,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

