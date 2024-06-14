Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.62 Million in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.1% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.41. 16,150,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,338,313. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

