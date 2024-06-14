Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $2.39 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,634,000 after buying an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,647,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,708,000 after buying an additional 682,697 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,194,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 483.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 426,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 353,795 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 387,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,519. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

