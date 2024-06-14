Clarity Capital Partners LLC Invests $816,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,573,000. Nepc LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.27. 8,634,621 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

