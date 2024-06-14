Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,262,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,239,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $186.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.94.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

