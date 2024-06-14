Clarity Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Fluence Energy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.43. 2,384,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,677. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.71.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

