Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes $973,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.68. 2,643,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

