Clarity Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 6,255,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,499. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 4.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QuantumScape

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $1,124,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,434,130.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.