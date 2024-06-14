Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 185.4% in May

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the May 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Clene stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 248,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,982. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

