Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.79.

Several analysts recently commented on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Ben Oren purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.87 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.