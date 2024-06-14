Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.18. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 19,799 shares trading hands.

Colabor Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of C$131.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.60 million. Analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.