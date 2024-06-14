Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,780,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,303 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $221,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,326,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,197 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $86.03.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

