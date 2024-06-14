Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 666,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 198,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,602,000 after buying an additional 82,357 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Comcast by 236.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,112,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,224,000 after buying an additional 782,029 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $1,220,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 507,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,982,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

