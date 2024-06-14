Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Hiddenite Capital Partners LP

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 1.3% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 203.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $119,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.85. 263,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,422. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.82. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

