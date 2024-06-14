Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Conifer Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CNFR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. 4,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Conifer has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 524.00% and a negative net margin of 27.43%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

