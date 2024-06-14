ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

CNOBP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

