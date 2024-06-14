CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 3.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 996,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 899,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CXW shares. Wedbush cut shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

