Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.60. 6,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02.

Institutional Trading of Corner Growth Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

