Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Cut to Strong Sell at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

CJREF stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.81. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.25.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.

