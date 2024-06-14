Covenant Partners LLC Acquires 6,914 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.51. 708,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,604. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.