Covenant Partners LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $10,402,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $753,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,845. The company has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

