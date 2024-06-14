Covenant Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Covenant Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,002,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after acquiring an additional 973,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after acquiring an additional 695,205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. 744,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,538. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.