Covenant Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,124,860 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $137,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.51. 1,591,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,763. The company has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.8722 per share. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

