Covenant Partners LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $20,764,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $43,287,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Hess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $213,336,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $16,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $143.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $148.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

