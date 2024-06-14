Covenant Partners LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Barclays by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

NYSE:BCS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,838,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,336,932. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 6.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

