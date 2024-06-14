Covenant Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.16. 289,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.26 and a 12-month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

