Covenant Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,013,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,206,477. The company has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.39. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

