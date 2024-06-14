Covenant Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Covenant Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 564.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.6% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 38,218 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,530. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

