Covenant Partners LLC Sells 2,284 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,653.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.03. 10,690,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,514,386. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNST

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.