CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $186.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

CRA International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $171.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.92 and its 200 day moving average is $130.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $187.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,356,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total value of $174,010.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of CRA International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRA International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

