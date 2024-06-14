Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.08. 120,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 206,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. B. Riley upgraded Crexendo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.75 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Crexendo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crexendo

Crexendo Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crexendo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.