CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,560,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,838,420 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 1.5% of DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 2.46% of CRH worth $1,214,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CRH by 1,136.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $416,982,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. 4,175,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,667. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.16 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.15.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.28.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

