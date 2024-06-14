Critical Comparison: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG)

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) and PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W&T Offshore and PrimeEnergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W&T Offshore $532.66 million 0.57 $15.60 million ($0.15) -13.90 PrimeEnergy Resources $123.12 million 1.58 $28.10 million $14.64 7.47

PrimeEnergy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than W&T Offshore. W&T Offshore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PrimeEnergy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

42.9% of W&T Offshore shares are held by institutional investors. 33.5% of W&T Offshore shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares W&T Offshore and PrimeEnergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W&T Offshore -4.04% -100.74% -2.41% PrimeEnergy Resources 26.50% 24.03% 13.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for W&T Offshore and PrimeEnergy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W&T Offshore 0 0 1 0 3.00 PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

W&T Offshore presently has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 274.10%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than PrimeEnergy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

W&T Offshore has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources beats W&T Offshore on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

