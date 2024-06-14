Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $2.67 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $11.16 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00046001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00014119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

