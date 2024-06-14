Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.29.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $79.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

