CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 894,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,488,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CSX by 39.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,179,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 333,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CSX by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 135,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

