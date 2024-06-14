Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Trading 2.3% Higher

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.30 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.92). Approximately 566,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 809,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.90).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.26. The firm has a market cap of £317.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 0.21.

Custodian Property Income REIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 1.98 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. Custodian Property Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,000.00%.

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

