CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CVS Group Stock Performance
Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. CVS Group has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.
About CVS Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Group
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.