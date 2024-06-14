CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CVS Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Group stock remained flat at $13.64 during trading on Friday. CVS Group has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56.

About CVS Group



CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

Featured Articles

