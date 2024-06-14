CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Decreased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 173,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 101,971 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,916,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $60.24. 7,603,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,142,696. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

