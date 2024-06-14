CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Down 0.1%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.32 and last traded at $59.92. 2,749,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,090,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

