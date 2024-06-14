CyberConnect 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $22.53 Million (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $157.77 million and $22.53 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for about $7.10 or 0.00010717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CyberConnect

CyberConnect launched on August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,235,360 tokens. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. The official message board for CyberConnect is buildoncyber.medium.com.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 99,999,999.99843472 with 22,235,360.34843472 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 7.2912843 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $19,440,705.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

