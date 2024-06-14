Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 7.5%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. 349,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 692,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $737.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,988,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $266,100. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,947,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,886,000 after buying an additional 599,971 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,445,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 99,170 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

