D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,479 DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,806,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 294.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,607,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 40,319.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,490,000 after buying an additional 964,860 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.42. The stock had a trading volume of 983,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -103.25, a PEG ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,281.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $9,319,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,281.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,613 shares of company stock valued at $68,171,311. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

