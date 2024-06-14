D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Sells 32,773 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,773 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 7,338,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,363,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

