Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Danaher were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $254.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,851. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

