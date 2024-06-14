Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

