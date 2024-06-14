Decarbonization Plus Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DCRBU – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 45,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business.

