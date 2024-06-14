DecisionPoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.47

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and traded as high as $10.18. DecisionPoint Systems shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 5,926 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, consults, and implements mobility-first enterprise solutions and retail solutions centered on point-of-sale systems and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable its customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enable customers to access employers' data networks.

