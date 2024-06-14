Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVGGet Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 211,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 48,291 shares.The stock last traded at $41.71 and had previously closed at $41.84.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.