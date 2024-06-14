Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 211,994 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the previous session’s volume of 48,291 shares.The stock last traded at $41.71 and had previously closed at $41.84.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $604.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVG. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

