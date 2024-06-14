Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock valued at $780,049,693. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL opened at $135.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

